A-Smart in tie-up to bring Google Home to more households here

SINGAPORE - A-Smart Holdings is partnering Google Asia Pacific to bring Google Home and Google Home Mini smart speakers to more Singaporean homes.

On Monday (April 23), the provider of integrated print solutions said that it will work with real estate developers and contractors to establish the devices at local housing and property development projects.

The group will also collaborate with public organisations, associations and societies to conduct outreach, educational and awareness programmes on smart living using Google technologies.

Lim Huan Chiang, CEO of A-Smart Holdings, said that the company is already in talks with several organisations like HomeTeamNS, grassroots organisations, property developers as well as its corporate clientele to offer the devices to their staff and members.

The Google Home and Google Home Mini act as voice-activated personal assistants, carrying out tasks such as playing music from Spotify, shows from Netflix or news from The Straits Times on voice commands. They can connect to other smart home devices, such as smart lights and smart kitchen devices.

They are also powered by Google Assistant, which understands Singlish or Singaporean English terms like kopitiam and MRT.

Agnes Eu, CEO, HomeTeamNS, said: "With the newly launched Google Home and Home Mini, we hope to benefit our NSmen who in their busy schedules, can juggle their multiple tasks, such as career and NS duties, with greater ease and convenience."