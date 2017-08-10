A promising future awaits

A sentiment of celebration, bonhomie and optimism echoes in the views of the region's business pioneers, who have founded some of Asean's leading business houses and institutions. And they have reason.

The 10 countries of this region of 628 million people collectively boast a gross domestic product of US$2.5 trillion (S$3.4 trillion) and trade in excess of US$2.6 trillion, while attracting foreign direct investments of around US$140 billion a year.

All this in a span of five decades, despite being separated by boundaries, resources, terrains, people, governments, customs and languages, in a list that seems endless. Overall, the progress has not been uniform and there are wide disparities in per capita income, while the challenges - not least of all that wrought by the advance of digital technology - seem phenomenal.

But distances are being bridged, infrastructure is being built and perhaps a deep desire to grow beyond boundaries has been deeply seeded, which could well turn into reality - projections have it that Asean could be the world's fourth-largest economy, after the European Union, the United States and China, by 2030.

In this report, we bring you the views and plans of 25 enterprising business houses in this region, beginning with those in Singapore and Malaysia.