$65m of engineering contracts for Tee

Mainboard-listed Tee International won engineering contracts worth $65 million from September to last month, bringing its total order book to about $318 million, it said yesterday.

Its Trans Equatorial Engineering unit was awarded two mechanical and electrical sub-contracts from Dragages Singapore for the proposed construction of a 51-storey building near Market Street. The project is expected to be completed by late 2020.

Another contract was won by Tee's wholly owned subsidiary, PBT Engineering, for work at the Ministry of Health's College of Medicine Building.

It includes conservation work for a national monument and maintenance of the building's central cooling system. These are expected to be concluded by the first half of next year.

The group added that it also secured other fast turnaround projects for some of its existing clientele during this period.

Deputy group managing director Eric Phua said: "We are heartened to be awarded the recent project that involves providing complex and high-value engineering services for the development of a 51-storey building in the Central Business District.

"Our experience in delivering large-scale building services projects has strengthened our foundation over the years, and we are poised to execute and deliver this project with full commitment."

Mr Phua added that Tee has set up a task force to help develop productivity technologies for its engineering business.

The counter last traded at 19.7 cents last Friday.