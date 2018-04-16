6 Singapore firms join hands to address accounting for sustainability

SINGAPORE - Six Singapore companies met last Friday (April 13) to launch an environmental and sustainability-focused grouping called a Circle of Practice for Accounting for Sustainability.

The group, which said that it may be the first in Asia to be assembled, seeks to adopt, learn and improve on addressing social and environmental risks and opportunities through financial processes and decision making.

The founding members are DBS Bank, CapitaLand, Japfa, Olam International, Sysmex Asia Pacific and Sats.