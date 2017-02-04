1 2 3 4 5 Market highlights

Yamada Green Resources expects to report a loss for the second quarter and half-year ended Dec 31, due mainly to a decline in profit of its cultivation business, particularly the shiitake mushroom operation.

Property developer Starland Holdings expects to report a net loss for the first half ended Dec 31, mainly due to professional expenses incurred for the acquisition of European fintech firm ayondo.

Oil prices edged higher yesterday in response to the possibility of new sanctions on Iran, after US President Donald Trump said "nothing is off the table" in dealing with the country after its test launch of a missile, Reuters reported.

GRP expects to report a net loss for the first half ended Dec 31, mainly due to weak demand in the hose and marine as well as the measuring instrument segment.

Shares of interior fit-out firm Serrano were halted from trading at 4.53 pm on Jan 31. Serrano wants the halt to be extended, pending the release of an announcement, expected to be before 4.53 pm on Monday.