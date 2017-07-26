Collective sale fever hots up as privatised HUDC estate Serangoon Ville sold for S$499m

SINGAPORE - Privatised HUDC estate Serangoon Ville in Serangoon North Avenue 1 has been sold to a consortium, Oxley Serangoon, for S$499 million, raising the temperature of collective sale fever here.

The price is well above the S$400 million to S$430 million owner had been expecting when the property was put on the market last month.

The sale marks the sixth successful en-bloc deal so far this year - already doubling the number of transactions for all of 2016.

Oxley Serangoon is a joint venture company comprising Unique Invesco (UIPL), Oxley Holdings, Lian Beng (Serangoon), and and Apricot Capital.

UIPL is a 37.5 per cent-owned associated company of Kim Seng Heng Realty, a whollyowned subsidiary company of KSH Holdings.

The buyer will have to pay an additional S$195 million in estimated charges for intensifying the use of land and to top up the lease to a fresh 99 years, KSH Holdings said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday (Jul 26).

Serangoon Ville comprises 244 units of apartments and maisonettes across seven blocks.

The development, which sits on a 296,913 sq ft plot, was privatised in 2014 and has 69 years of its lease left.

This takes the combined collective sale value to about S$ 2.1billion from the six deals .

Five other en bloc transactions this year were: One Tree Hill Gardens, mixed development Goh & Goh Building, the former HUDC estates Rio Casa and Eunosville, as well as The Albracca in Meyer Road.

They trumped the three en bloc sales last year - Shunfu Ville, Harbour View Gardens and Raintree Gardens - which had a total value of $1 billion.