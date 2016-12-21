China's record bull run in bonds is shattered

BEIJING • Leverage, counterparty risks and maturity mismatch. China's record bull run in bonds had all the signs of a bubble in the making. Loose monetary conditions had fuelled a sense of complacency, and all that was needed to trigger a reversal was for liquidity to tighten.

When expectations for faster US rate increases added to pressure from rising funding costs in China, the correction in the debt market - which started in October - turned into a rout. Bond futures plunged by a record last week, the 10-year yield surged by the most in two years and interest rate swaps hit a 20-month high.

The sell-off has sparked a chain reaction among banks, funds and brokerages as losses spread. Much of the risk stems from a strategy favoured by investment firms managing bank wealth products, which involves the borrowing of short-term funds to invest in debt.

A year of low money-market rates made the trade lucrative, until the People's Bank of China (PBOC) started tightening funding in August to try and trim excessive leverage in the financial system. Lenders began asking for their money back and cut off the cash supply, forcing investment firms to reduce their holdings and hedge losses with derivatives.

"These non-bank institutions have two problems," said Ping An Securities' head of fixed-income research Shi Lei. "They're being discriminated against in the funding market, and they are commissioned by banks and when banks want their money back, there will naturally be a stampede."

The rout has exposed the vulnerabilities of a market that had built a leverage chain entirely dependent on loose funding, bringing to mind last year's equity tumble. There is concern that some investors have been using offline agreements to entrust holdings to another firm to circumvent limits on leverage or investment scope.

The size of China's wealth management products more than doubled in two years to a record 26.3 trillion yuan (S$5.5 trillion) as of June 30 as savers sought returns higher than deposit rates. Of this amount, about 56 per cent is invested in the bond and money markets, according to data from the China Banking Wealth Management Registration System.

With a boom in interbank and shadow lending activities, banks' asset-to-deposit ratio rose to 1.5 at the end of the third quarter. So when interbank funding costs climbed, the lenders faced what analysts have termed a "liability famine", prompting them to sell their bond holdings.

The PBOC will include off-balance sheet wealth products in its framework for gauging risk to the financial system starting in the first quarter, it was reported on Monday. This will limit the products' expansion and worsen lenders' liability shortage, increasing liquidity risks and reducing demand for bonds.

BLOOMBERG