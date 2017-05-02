Changi wins bid to operate Jeddah airport

DUBAI • The Changi Airport Group has reportedly been awarded the contract to operate the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for up to 20 years.

A statement released on Sunday by Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation announcing the award did not provide any further details, apart from saying that the selection was made after a thorough evaluation of bids, Reuters reported.

Jeddah, a city of about four million, is the main gateway airport for Mecca - a holy Islamic site visited by hundreds of thousands of pilgrims every year.

Changi Airports International (CAI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Changi Airport Group, said on its website that as an airport planner, consultant, manager and investor, it has experience in more than 40 airports in over 20 countries across four continents.

The website indicates that Changi Airports International is already a player on the aviation scene in Saudi Arabia.

In 2008, CAI started an operations and management agreement with King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, to transform, commercialise and corporatise the airport, and reverse its declining market share, the firm said on its website.

CAI could not be reached for comment yesterday.

