BRG chairman stresses need to stay competitive

HANOI • Asean is set to benefit as the world enters a turbulent phase, says Madam Nguyen Thi Nga, who is chairman of both the Southeast Asia Joint Stock Commercial Bank and BRG Group.

The BRG group of companies has over 15,600 employees nationwide engaged in diverse sectors, including real estate, finance, golf courses, resorts, hotels, infrastructure construction, retail chains and automobile distribution.

Popularly known as Madam Nga, the 62-year-old is one of Vietnam's leading entrepreneurs and is among the first to establish private banks in the country.

She predicts that foreign capital will seek safe places and Vietnam and other Asean countries that are economically and politically stable.

She sees bright prospects for Vietnam, given the government's supportive policies aimed at encouraging both domestic businesses and foreign investors.

She cautions, however, that with the establishment of the Asean Economic Community last year and the emergence of strong regional rivals, Vietnamese enterprises cannot just rely passively on preferential policies from the government.

Instead, they should focus on developing their internal resources while working to increase their competitiveness.

Madam Nga, who has held key management positions at SeABank since 2007, has helped transform it from a provincial bank into a prominent commercial joint stock bank, with 160 branches and transaction offices nationwide. It has assets worth around 103 trillion dong (S$6.2 billion).

Apart from finance, she is an influential entrepreneur in the real estate sector, with a large number of golf courses, resorts and hotels developed under BRG Group.

The company has ventured into new areas, including automobile distribution, agricultural projects and leisure parks, in cooperation with Japanese and Thai firms.

VIET NAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK