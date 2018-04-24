Big S'pore presence at German trade show

There will be a strong contingent of local companies flying the Singapore flag at the world's largest industrial technology trade show in Germany this week.

The firms are showcasing their advanced manufacturing products and services under the first Singapore Pavilion at the fair in Hanover, giving them the opportunity to rub shoulders and learn best practices from top names in the business.

The Hannover Messe, as the event is called, started yesterday and ends on Friday, with more than 6,500 exhibitors and 250,000 visitors expected. The 19 Singaporean exhibitors range from large corporations to start-ups, including Singapore Technologies Kinetics, Onn Wah Precision Machining and Pixel Automation.

Advanced manufacturing, or Industry 4.0, combines machines with digital technologies such as data analytics and artificial intelligence to create what is known as a "smart factory". It is identified as a key driver of Singapore's economic growth.

A Singapore booth has also been set up to promote the country as a world-class manufacturing hub. The booth was organised by the Singapore Economic Development Board, Enterprise Singapore, Agency for Science, Technology and Research and Singapore Tourism Board.

It will also promote the premiere of Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific, the Asian edition of Hannover Messe that will be hosted by Singapore in October.

Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran is leading a delegation of government officials to the fair accompanied by staff from various ministries and economic agencies.

Mr Iswaran will also deliver speeches at the Germany-Singapore Business Forum, where he will witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Enterprise Singapore and the German Accelerator to boost economic ties between the two countries.

Mr Iswaran will meet his German counterpart, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier, while at the forum.

He is also attending the Asean Forum 2018, where he will highlight the potential for global companies to collaborate with Singapore to access the significant market opportunities in the Asean region.