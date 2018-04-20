Wee Cho Yaw's son Ee Lim joins UOB board

The son of United Overseas Bank (UOB) chairman emeritus Wee Cho Yaw has been appointed non-independent, non-executive director.

Mr Wee Ee Lim, 56, will be a member of the bank's board risk management committee and strategy committee when he takes up the role on July 1.

Mr Wee, who is the brother of chief executive Wee Ee Cheong, owns 171.4 million UOB shares.

The bank said in a statement yesterday that Mr Wee Ee Lim brings with him experience in international business and listed companies.

Since 2003, he has been the president and chief executive of Haw Par Corporation and been involved closely in the management and growth of the group over the past 30 years, UOB said.

He is a member of Haw Par Group's investment committee, which evaluates investments across various industries. The company has diverse businesses in the region, including investment, healthcare, leisure and real estate.

He is also a director of property companies UOL Group and United Industrial Corporation, as well as the Wee Foundation.

Mr Wee holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree from Clark University in the United States.