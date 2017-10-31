StanChart Singapore CEO Judy Hsu promoted to regional role

SINGAPORE - Standard Chartered on Tuesday (Oct 31) said that its chief executive in Singapore, Judy Hsu, will take over responsibility for the Asean and South Asia region fully by the fourth quarter of 2018.

Regional chief executive for Asean and South Asia, Anna Marrs, will relinquish the role, but retain her position as CEO of commercial banking and private banking and wealth management.

With this appointment, Hsu will now be on the management team of Standard Chartered.

The bank is expected to fill the Singapore chief executive position separately.