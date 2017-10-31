Push to create more jobs in financial sector

A new road map charting growth strategies for the financial services sector aims to create around 3,000 new jobs and a further 1,000 in financial technology every year.

At the same time, banks and financial institutions have to do more to retrain workers whose jobs are affected by disruptive changes, and match them to new jobs, Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung said yesterday.

The financial services Industry Transformation Map also aims to make Singapore a centre of excellence for wealth management, a hub for Asian infrastructure financing and a leading centre for Asian fixed income.

