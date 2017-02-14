OCBC Q4 profit falls 17.8%, worse than expected, on more bad loan provisions, lower interest income

SINGAPORE - No 2 lender OCBC reported a 17.8 per cent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, worse than analysts expected, as it set aside more provisions for bad loans and saw lower interest income.

Net income fell to S$789 million in the three months to December from S$960 million a year earlier, OCBC said on Tuesday (Feb 14) in filing with the Singapore Exchange. That missed the S$864 million average forecast in a Bloomberg survey of six analysts.

OCBC is the first of Singapore's Big Three banks to report this week their final quarter results, expected to show the damage wrought by soured loans for a battered oil services sector and slowing loan growth due to weaker regional trade.

OCBC's net allowances for loans and other assets jumped 57 per cent to S$305 million in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

For the full year, the charges swelled 49 per cent to S$726 million from S$488 million a year ago, mainly due to allowances for corporate accounts in the oil and gas support services sector which OCBC said it has been "closely monitoring".

Full-year net profit fell 11 per cent to S$3.47 billion from S$4 billion a year ago.

OCBC CEO Samuel Tsien said the bank's overall portfolio quality remained sound, but there "continued to be stresses ... particularly within the oil and gas support services sector which drove increases in non-performing loans and allowances."