OCBC offers instant digital card issuance for Apple Pay

Customers can enjoy easy and fast access to Apple Pay, OCBC Bank said yesterday.

Within minutes of applying for a new Visa credit or debit card, the application can be approved and then customers will be able to transact at merchants that accept Apple Pay.

There is no need to wait for the physical plastic to arrive in the mailbox: The card can be accessed and added to Apple Pay instantly via the OCBC Mobile Banking app.

Visa cards make up almost 80 per cent of the OCBC Bank cards currently provisioned to Apple Pay.

OCBC's head of e-business in Singapore, Mr Aditya Gupta, said: "This is the new digital - instant, embedded and frictionless access to banking products and services."

OCBC Bank said that one in every two Visa contactless transactions, including Apple Pay, is made with an OCBC Bank card.

Last week, Citi launched its Citi Pay with Points programme on Samsung Pay in Singapore.

The new capability allows Citi customers who are Samsung Pay users to view and refresh their miles or points balances in the app and in real time.

Customers can also use their points and miles for instant redemptions on transactions made via the mobile wallet using eligible Citibank credit cards.