NTU's new master's course to hold classes in London, New York

A new postgraduate programme in wealth management to be run by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) will conduct classes in the financial hubs of London and New York, as well as in Singapore.

The inaugural intake for the Master of Science in Asset and Wealth Management will be in January next year, with a second cohort in July. Students can complete the course in a year, or in three years while working full time.

The overseas modules in London and New York will last two weeks in total and be conducted in collaboration with Imperial College London's Business School and New York University's Stern School of Business.

These will incorporate lectures from global experts and study visits to leading financial institutions.

The course was developed by NTU's Wealth Management Institute and Nanyang Business School. It is aligned with the industry skills framework established by the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF).

Graduates will receive industry accreditation and certification for practice, in addition to the master's degree. Course subsidies of up to 90 per cent for IBF-accredited modules will be available to Singapore citizens and permanent residents.

The programme also qualifies for the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Financial Scholarship Programme, which aims to develop specialist skills to support the long-term growth of the financial services sector.

The degree includes internships and work-related projects as compulsory components. About 20 financial institutions have come on board so far.

NTU's provost and vice-president (academic), Professor Ling San, said that at a time of technological disruption in financial services, it is timely to revisit the skills required of wealth managers.

"The master's degree will be cross-disciplinary, tapping NTU's globally renowned strength in artificial intelligence, data science and computing technologies, as well as social science and psychology," he said.