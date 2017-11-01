NTUC Income rolls out first self-service insurance digital platform for start-ups

SINGAPORE - Marking the first self-service digital platform in the insurance industry, NTUC Income has launched Start.Sure.

This is designed for new startups that have been incorporated between one and five years and hire two to 15 full-time staff, to purchase and manage employee benefit insurance with ease.

Income's chief operating officer Peter Tay described the launch of Start.Sure as a show of commitment by Income to support Singapore's young entrepreneurs.

"As the name suggests, we aim to be the reliable companion to these budding entrepreneurs so that they are free to focus on accelerating the growth of their companies," he said. "Start.Sure aims to offer a sure footing for startups to launch their ambitions, while at the same time, give protection to their employees who are one of the company's key assets. The intuitive digital platform is aligned to startups' way of working and reflects our philosophy of making insurance simple and accessible for all in Singapore."

Start.Sure offers three employee benefit plans - Energiser, Turbo Booster and Super Charger - that cater specifically to meet the employee protection needs of startups at different life stages and scale.

Income will partner NTUC U Startup, set up in 2016 to support the startup community in Singapore, to reach out to and raise awareness of Start.Sure among its ecosystem of entrepreneurs.