MAS sets up Payments Council towards vision of e-payments society

SINGAPORE - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced a new Payments Council on Wednesday (Aug 2).

The council is made up of 20 people from banks, payment service providers, businesses and trade associations who are appointed for a two-year period.

The MAS said the council is among a series of initiatives it "is taking towards realising the vision of an e-payments society in Singapore".

Other work includes overseeing the development of seamless payments solutions like PayNow, supporting new unified point-of-sale terminals for shops, and introducing payments legislation for consumer interests and innovative solutions.