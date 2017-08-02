MAS sets up Payments Council towards vision of e-payments society

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) building in Shenton Way, on June 19, 2017.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published
1 hour ago
rachaelb@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced a new Payments Council on Wednesday (Aug 2).

The council is made up of 20 people from banks, payment service providers, businesses and trade associations who are appointed for a two-year period.

The MAS said the council is among a series of initiatives it "is taking towards realising the vision of an e-payments society in Singapore".

Other work includes overseeing the development of seamless payments solutions like PayNow, supporting new unified point-of-sale terminals for shops, and introducing payments legislation for consumer interests and innovative solutions.

