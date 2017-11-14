Manulife Singapore hires Great Eastern's Khoo Kah Siang as new chief

SINGAPORE - Manulife Singapore has hired Great Eastern Holdings executive Khoo Kah Siang to replace outgoing chief Naveed Irshad.

Mr Khoo, who heads Great Eastern's strategic business development and regional bancassurance, will report to Anil Wadhwani, whose appointment as president and CEO of Manulife Asia took effect on Monday.

Mr Khoo has been with Great Eastern, the insurance arm of lender OCBC, for 12 years and was responsible for driving the life business in Singapore through the agency, bancassurance and financial advisory channels. Under his leadership, the insurer managed to push its market share in Singapore to the top, at the same time giving closest rival Manulife a run for its money.

Mr Irshad, also an actuary, was appointed head of Manulife's North America legacy business, with effect from Jan 1, 2018. He has been with the Singapore operations since May 2014 and the Canadian has more than 20 years of industry experience.

Under his watch, the company grew 10-fold and Singapore is now the group's third largest market in Asia, after Hong Kong and Japan.