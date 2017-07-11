Great Eastern rebrands its general insurance arm

SINGAPORE - Great Eastern Holdings' general insurance arm, Overseas Assurance Corporation (OAC), has been rebranded Great Eastern General Insurance (GEG) in Singapore, with its operations in Malaysia targeted to follow suit by end-August.

The rebranding is part of the company's strategy to strengthen its focus to further build its general insurance business into a significant pillar of growth for the group, Great Eastern announced in a media release on Tuesday (July 11).

Said group CEO Khor Hock Seng: "Great Eastern is a brand customers know and trust. With the consolidation of OAC into the Great Eastern brand, there will be greater brand unity across our business lines which will enable us to fully leverage the strengths of our established brand to offer more compelling propositions.

"Moving forward, a strategic focus will be to leverage the huge customer database and distribution capabilities of Great Eastern and OCBC Bank and draw on our collective strengths to tap into new growth opportunities to serve individual and corporate customers.

Mr Khor added that Great Eastern will be enhancing its Travel Smart Premier mobile app to enable the purchase of more products as well as the submission of simple claims in the near future.