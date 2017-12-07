Fullerton to manage S$23b of NTUC Income assets in proposed strategic partnership

SINGAPORE - NTUC Income announced on Thursday (Dec 7) a proposed strategic partnership to appoint Temasek-owned Fullerton Fund Management Company (FFMC) as the investment manager of its portfolio assets estimated at some S$23 billion.

Under the partnership, FFMC Holdings will issue new shares to NTUC Income, giving Income a significant minority stake in FFMC, while Temasek remains as the majority stakeholder.

The companies noted that the proposed transaction is not a merger and that both firms will remain as independent entities, guided and managed by their respective board of directors.

The completion of this transaction will establish Fullerton as one of the largest locally-owned asset management companies in Singapore, with its assets under management (AUM) increasing to over S$40 billion.

Said NTUC Income's chief executive officer, Ken Ng: "As a responsible and forward-looking organisation, Income is always looking out for opportunities to create more value for our policyholders. We believe this proposed partnership with Fullerton is in our best interest to leverage economies of scale and tap the established and deep investment expertise of our combined investment capabilities to serve our policyholders better."

The completion of the proposed transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, the companies said in a joint media release.