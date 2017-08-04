DBS beats forecasts with 8% rise in Q2 profit to $1.14b

SINGAPORE - DBS Group Holdings beat analysts' forecasts with an 8 per cent increase in second-quarter net profit to S$1.14 billion.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg were expecting a 5.1 per cent rise in earnings to S$1.11 billion.

DBS also said on Friday (Aug 4) that it achieved a record net profit of S$2.35 billion for the first half of 2017, up 4 per cent from a year ago, as broad-based loan growth and record fee income offset the impact of a lower net interest margin and weaker trading performance.

Its smaller rivals reported second-quarter earnings last week with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp beating market expectations with a 22 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to S$1.08 billion - the highest level in almost three years. UOB also topped forecasts with net profit rising 5.5 per cent to a two-year high of S$845 million.