Credit Suisse names Benjamin Cavalli new Singapore CEO amid other management changes

SINGAPORE - Swiss bank Credit Suisse announced the appointment of new Singapore chief and other key changes to its team here on Wednesday (Jan 4).

Benjamin Cavalli was named the new Singapore CEO, while retaining his role as head of Southeast Asia and head of Singapore location for private banking. He will report to Francesco de Ferrari, its Asia Pacific head of private banking and CEO Southeast Asia. Mr Cavalli takes over from Lito Camacho who will remain in his role as vice chairman Asia Pacific.

Mr Cavalli has been with Credit Suisse since 2009 and has over 20 years' experience in both wealth management and investment banking across Asia and Switzerland, 15 of which were in senior management roles based in Singapore.

In other changes, Mr Tan Kuan Ern, the bank's head of Singapore coverage, investment banking and capital markets (IBCM), is now also the deputy Singapore CEO. He takes over this role from Mr Edwin Low who remains as co-head of IBCM, Asia Pacific. Mr Tan joined Credit Suisse in 2010 and has more than 16 years of investment banking experience.

Mr Jacky Ang was appointed branch manager for the bank's Singapore Branch and senior corporate officer for Credit Suisse (Singapore) Ltd, in addition to his role as chief operating officer, Singapore. He takes over these two roles from Mr Chien Chien Wong who was recently appointed chief operating officer, Asia Pacific. Mr. Ang has been with Credit Suisse for 19 years and has been COO Singapore since 2015, as well as the Singapore deputy branch manager and deputy senior corporate officer since 2012.

The new appoinments took effect on Jan 1, said the bank.