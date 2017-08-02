Commerzbank swings to 637m euro loss in Q2 on weak markets, restructuring

A woman walks past a branch of Commerzbank in Frankfurt, Germany, on Feb 9, 2017.
A woman walks past a branch of Commerzbank in Frankfurt, Germany, on Feb 9, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
1 hour ago

FRANKFURT (REUTERS) - Commerzbank swung to a net loss in the second quarter amid weak markets and after booking job-related restructuring charges of about 807 million euros (S$1.3 billion).

The 637 million euro net loss at Germany's second-largest lender after Deutsche Bank was greater than analysts' expectations for a loss of 584 million euros, according to a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

The bank said it is expecting a slightly positive net result for the financial year 2017.

"We have booked the provisions for the personnel reductions early and in full and have made further progress in the implementation of our strategy," chief executive Martin Zielke said in a statement on Wednesday (Aug 2).

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 
sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice
Meet the bespoke shoemaker who dared to dream different