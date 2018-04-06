CapitaLand malls to offer all-in-one e-pay service

Developer Capitaland is partnering leading e-payment players to launch a service that will cover around 2,500 stores in 17 malls across Singapore.

StarPay, as the service is called, will integrate the e-payment modes GrabPay, NetsPay, DBS PayLah!, American Express and Alipay.

It will enable shoppers to pay using different e-payment options, including debit and credit cards, QR codes and local and international payment apps.

StarPay will be rolled out across participating malls, starting with Raffles City Singapore and American Express on April 18.

It will be offered as an in-app feature on CapitaStar, CapitaLand's app-based rewards programme.

Once shoppers register on the CapitaStar app, they can scan a QR code at a participating retailer's smart terminal, select the e-payment mode and the transaction will be processed. Smart terminals will be provided to participating retailers at no cost by the end of the year.

Mr Ooi Huey Tyng, managing director of GrabPay Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, said: "By integrating GrabPay and StarPay, we can reach more consumers and merchants, while enabling Grab users to pay conveniently via GrabPay at more locations."

StarPay will also let shoppers earn STAR$ reward points that can be exchanged for CapitaLand vouchers. These can be earned from purchases automatically without having to scan receipts, as long as the shopper spends a minimum of $1.

CapitaLand president and group chief executive Lim Ming Yan said: "Ultimately, we want to create a seamless experience, where it is easier for our shoppers to find what they want, pay for the item in any preferred mode of payment, be rewarded instantly with STAR$ and enjoy better customer service round the clock."

The firm noted that the data from the mobile all-in-one service can provide insights for retailers.

"For CapitaLand retailers, we strive to translate insights into business outcomes - whether that be increased productivity, improved sales or better customer service," Mr Lim added.

More e-payment modes can be expected to come on board by the end of the year, said CapitaLand.