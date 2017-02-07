BNP Paribas posts profit that misses estimates, plans cost cuts

PARIS (BLOOMBERG) - BNP Paribas posted fourth-quarter profit that missed estimates as earnings fell at the French consumer-banking business. The lender also laid out a multi-year plan to lower costs and boost investment in technology.

Net income doubled to 1.44 billion euros (S$2.18 billion) from a year earlier, the Paris-based bank said in a statement on Tuesday (Feb 7), falling short of the 1.63 billion-euro average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. BNP Paribas raised the dividend to 2.70 euros a share, and will target an average annual increase of more than 9 per cent until 2020.

Record-low interest rates and sluggish economic growth have dragged on consumer-banking profits at BNP Paribas and European peers.

The bank, led by chief executive officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, said it will spend 3 billion euros spread over the next three years to upgrade digital-banking services and increase automation while also seeking to squeeze out 3.4 billion euros in costs company-wide.