BlackRock says it's preparing to launch private fund in China

The firm plans to set up a wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) first for its private fund business in the nation.
The firm plans to set up a wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) first for its private fund business in the nation. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG) - BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, said it is preparing to start a private fund in China after the nation opened the market wider to global players.

The firm plans to set up a wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) first for its private fund business in the nation, according to Chen Ting, general manager at BlackRock Overseas Investment Fund Management (Shanghai) Co. Chen spoke at a press briefing organized by the Lujiazui Administration Bureau in Shanghai.

Global fund managers have rushed to the world's second-biggest economy as it quickens opening its capital markets to help counter outflows and promote global use of the yuan. Fidelity International in May beat global peers to start a private fund in Shanghai. UBS Asset Management also secured a license to offer such funds for onshore stock, bond and multi-asset investment, it said last week.

"The coming of foreign institutions will inject new blood into the market in China," Chen said.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 

sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Upgrading skills and technology
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice