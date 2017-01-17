ANZ appoints Sanjay Mathur as its Singapore-based chief economist for South-east Asia, India

SINGAPORE - ANZ has appointed Mr Sanjay Mathur as its Singapore-based chief economist for South-east Asia and India, reporting to Mr Khoon Goh, the bank's head of Asia research.

Mr Mathur was previously from the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), where he was head of economics research (Asia ex-Japan) for nearly 10 years and led research teams across economics, foreign exchange, rates and credit.

Prior to RBS, he worked at Barclays and UBS where he held a number of senior economist roles.

During his tenure at RBS, Mr Mathur published research on a variety of topics including the impact of China's rebalancing on Asean, a comparison of reforms in India and Indonesia, and policy options for Asia in a world of slowing global trade.