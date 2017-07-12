Aberdeen launches 5 new funds for retail investors in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Aberdeen Asset Management on Wednesday (July 12) launched five new funds for sale to retail investors in Singapore.

Among the five are Aberdeen's first multi-asset funds here, namely the Multi Asset Growth Fund and Multi Asset Income Fund.

Aberdeen, which is better known for its equities funds, said it takes a different approach to multi-asset as opposed to its competitors by focusing on wide diversification, low volatility and avoiding complex derivatives.

Its multi-asset funds invest in areas such as catastrophe bonds, aircraft leasing and corporate loans, assets which are typically accessed via closed-end structures.

The two multi-asset funds were first launched in Europe just a couple of years ago.

The other three funds are the new Australian Dollar Income Bond Fund, as well as the North American Smaller Companies Fund and the Select Emerging Markets Bond Fund, both of which are established.

Aberdeen said in a statement: "The US small cap strategy is top quartile over three years and has been successful in attracting assets thanks to its active stock selection, Aberdeen's traditional strength. It is run by Ralph Bassett, team head in Philadelphia."

It added: "The emerging markets bond fund under Brett Diment in London is top quartile over five years. He says the asset class is relatively attractive in an income-starved world."

Mr Nicholas Hadow, director of business development at Aberdeen, said: "This multiple fund launch is a significant step. As a group we're known for equities. Yet we've been diversifying for several years even though this may not have been so obvious in retail channels, as it's been a while since we introduced a new product."

Aberdeen's multi-asset division has 60 investment professionals globally, with approximately US$113.2 billion (S$156.6 billion) in multi-asset mandates as of March 31.

Aberdeen said it foresees continued demand for yield and new sources of return. This comes amid mixed signals in markets over the effects of a potential roll-back in quantitative easing and rising interest rates.