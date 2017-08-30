Bain-led consortium in last-minute $18 bln bid for Toshiba chip unit -NHK

TOKYO (REUTERS) - A consortium led by Bain Capital and including Apple Inc has offered a revised last-ditch bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit worth US$18 billion (S$24.3 billion), Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

Under the new proposal, Bain and Toshiba would both hold 46 per cent each of the unit, NHK said, adding that talks between the Japanese conglomerate and a Western Digital Corp-led consortium have stalled.

Toshiba said it could not comment on the chip sale process. Representatives for Bain and Apple were not immediately available for comment.

The Bain consortium is offering 2 trillion yen (S$24.3 billion) for the unit, of which Apple would provide 300 billion yen, NHK said.