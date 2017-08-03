Apple signals resilient iPhone demand

SAN FRANCISCO • Apple gave a revenue forecast that highlighted resilient demand for the iPhone ahead of the launch of its new models and the growing significance of the company's supporting businesses.

New iPhones typically go on sale in mid- to late September, which produces a few weeks of revenue that are included in the company's fiscal fourth-quarter results.

Some analysts had cut estimates on concern that the new high- end iPhone may be delayed, but Apple's projections on Tuesday - and increasing sales of other products and services - calmed those fears.

Revenue will be US$49 billion to US$52 billion (S$66.6 billion to S$70.7 billion) in the three months to September, the company said in a statement. Analysts had predicted US$49.1 billion.

"We've put everything we know into coming up with the guidance," chief executive officer Tim Cook said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. "We really like what we see for the beginning of the back-to-school season."

The company sold just more than 41 million iPhones in the quarter ended July 1, a 1.6 per cent increase from a year earlier and generally in line with analysts' estimates. Fiscal third-quarter revenue rose 7.2 per cent to US$45.4 billion compared with the average projection of US$44.9 billion.

Every product category grew, driven by services such as the App Store. Apple even sold 15 per cent more iPads, a product that seemed out of fashion not that long ago.

Its shares jumped more than 6 per cent in extended trading after closing at US$150.05 in New York. Shares have climbed about 30 per cent this year.

"There is some relief from the fear of a significant pause before the 10th anniversary iPhone refresh," said Mr Michael Obuchowski, chief investment officer at Merlin Capital in Boston, which holds Apple stock.

Apple is likely to introduce three new handsets this year: a revamped top model, known for now as the iPhone 8, and upgrades to the existing iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, people familiar with the plans have told Bloomberg News.

Mr Cook said reporting about the new versions of the iPhone "has created a pause" in consumer buying "that is likely larger than previously". Apple's stock has soared on expectations that the new high- end smartphone, which will include a front-facing three-dimensional sensor to enable facial recognition, will spur a resurgence in demand that will carry into the holiday quarter and beyond.

Sales growth of the firm's flagship product has slowed in the past two years as the market became increasingly saturated and rivals offered cheaper products.

