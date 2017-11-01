Win your Justice League movie preview invites

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the first-ever big screen epic action-adventure JUSTICE LEAGUE. Starring as the famed line-up of DC Super Heroes are Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Raymond Fisher as Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Ezra Miller as The Flash. Fuelled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against a newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes, it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

PLUS RECEIVE EXCLUSIVE JUSTICE LEAGUE POSTCARD SETS AND DC SUPER HEROES CAFE AND RETAIL STORE $10 CASH VOUCHERS!

