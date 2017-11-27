Three great reasons to wake up early on weekends

Disabling your alarm clock and trying to repay some sleep debt on the weekend seems like the most natural thing to do. However, being a morning person seven days a week is a smarter option. Here are some reasons why.



Wake up early for a head start to the day. PHOTO: THINKSTOCK



#1 You make the most of your week

Snoozing till late and going to brunch is overrated. Sleeping in won't necessarily make you feel more rested; on the contrary, it upsets your sleep patterns for the next two nights and makes Monday morning wakeups extra painful.

Instead, be an early riser and start ticking off your list of things to get done, places to visit or people to see. You'll soon stop lamenting that a whole weekend went by and you have nothing to show for it.



Chase the sun with a morning bike ride. PHOTO: THINKSTOCK



#2 Morning activity does wonders for your body

It is known to boost your energy levels, get your metabolism into overdrive and trigger feel-good endorphins for the rest of the day.

Leisurely breakfasts are a great way to start the weekend. PHOTO: THINKSTOCK





#3 Carefree starts to the day are blissful

An early start gives you the chance to ease yourself into the day. You instantly feel more relaxed because the air is crisper, the roads are clearer, and your surroundings are more peaceful. You have the luxury of sitting down to a leisurely breakfast (instead of skipping it entirely), and clearing your mind from the stresses of the past week through meditation or indulging in all the things you can't spare time for during the work week — reading, exploring a museum, or attending a workshop.