SPH Rewards brings you twelve days of giveaways this Christmas! Stand to win prizes ranging from movie preview tickets, staycations at Amara hotel, Holiday Inn and Capri by Fraser, mobot e-scooters, Axtro fitness bands, iTunes credits and dining vouchers from The Peranakan Restaurant, The Dim Sum Place, Ban Heng, Xin cuisine and more.
Secret codes will be unveiled on the SPH Rewards Facebook daily and all you need to do is to like our post and enter the secret code in the contest form in the “rewards” section of our app. Download the SPH Rewards app today and get your hands on our Christmas prizes worth up to $40,000!
Official rules
- The SPH Rewards’ 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS GIVEAWAY begins on December 14, 2017 at 10 am and ends on December 25, 2017.
- During the Promotion Period, look for the giveaway under the “Rewards” section in the SPH Rewards App. Daily contests begin at 10 am.
- The contest is only applicable to subscribers in Singapore.
- All information must be provided and complete.
- Limit to one entry per person and per household address.
- Subscribers can only win once in the 12 days giveaway. Individuals who have won prizes from one of the twelve days, will not be eligible to win on the rest of the days.
- Day 1 through Day 12 winners will be selected on a first come first serve basis during the applicable Entry Period.
- By participating, entrants agree to be bound by the Official terms and conditions of the sponsor.
- The prize winner(s) will be contacted on the day of the giveaway via email.
- Prizes are subjected to change and will be substituted for prizes of the same value.