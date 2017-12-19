Pitch Perfect 3 Giveaway

Now graduated from college and out in the real world where it takes more than a cappella to get by, the Bellas return in Pitch Perfect 3, the next chapter in the beloved series that has taken in more than US$400 million at the global box office.

After the highs of winning the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren’t job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.

Starring Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld and Ruby Rose, Pitch Perfect 3 is directed by Trish Sie (Step Up All In). Don’t miss the final chapter of this fun and upbeat a cappella comedy!

The preview screening will be at Shaw Theatres Lido on 20 Dec 2017 at 7 pm.

