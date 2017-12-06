Enjoy the finer things in life at Palais Renaissance

Palais Renaissance, located at the heart of Singapore’s premier shopping district Orchard Road, provides an intimate respite amidst the hustle and bustle of the city. The hidden gem is the perfect destination to shop for gifts or treat yourself during the festive season.

With premium products and services from world-class brands, Palais has a dazzling plethora of unique items and deluxe treatments for yourself and your loved ones.

Here is a specially curated selection of the luxurious gifts and services available at this exclusive shopping destination this holiday season:

Gorgeous gifts



Light up your home with these festive Lighted Alpine Trees that are available in three sizes. PHOTO: STRANGE & DERANGED



Fill your home with festive cheer with a Lighted Alpine Tree from Strange & Deranged (#01-06). Imported from Belgium, these trees are available in 1.2m, 1.6m and 2m versions. These whimsical ornaments make a grand living room centrepiece, jazzing up your décor effortlessly.

Strange & Deranged also stocks a selection of unique ornaments from Estonia, perfumed flowers from London, and more.



Mouawad charm bracelets can be adorned with various trinkets that symbolise special occasions in your life. PHOTO: MOUAWAD



An international jewellery house, Mouawad (#01-01) has been manufacturing beautiful baubles for over 127 years.

Their products include bold and daring pieces, as well as more elegant, timeless designs that are seen on A-list celebrities such as Celine Dion, Heidi Klum and Zhang Ziyi.

This Charm Collection is specially designed for a younger clientele, its selection of charm bracelets come with attachable ornaments to add colour and interest.



Add a touch of glamour with these Lady Luxe 18K white gold diamond earrings by DeFRED Jewellers. PHOTO: DEFRED JEWELLERS



Purveyors of fine jewellery, DeFRED Jewellers (#01-02) was founded in 1984 by Dato Fred Ho, scion of a Hong Kong family that runs a jewellery business.

DeFRED designs and crafts unique pieces for its exclusive clientele that includes regional royalty and nobility.

In fact, Dato Ho frequently travels to find the perfect gemstone that can be shaped to fit his clients’ desired designs. DeFRED’s boutique in Palais boasts a range of elegant jewellery and timepieces in its stunning interior.



This pink sapphire bracelet with tsavorite and diamonds is the perfect statement piece to glam up your evening look. PHOTO: YULI INC. - FINE JEWELLERY



Yuli Inc. - Fine Jewellery (#01-08) is a luxury brand that offers one-of-a-kind, opulent and exquisite jewellery that combines simplicity with elegance, grace and sophistication.

Founded by jewellery designer Jessie Foo Yuli, the brand has won numerous accolades and is highly regarded for its top craftsmanship, use of high-quality and rare gemstones, and for creating bespoke pieces that complement an individual’s style and personality.



Look sharp with the sleek Navitimer Rattrapante that comes in steel or limited edition gold with a bronze-coloured dial. PHOTO: BREITLING



Breitling’s (#01-03/04) Navitimer Rattrapante, which houses Breitling’s chronograph Caliber B03, combines precision and reliability with a sturdy yet refined aesthetic.

As the Calibre B03 is chronometer-certified by the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC), you can be sure that it is manufactured according to the highest standards of quality and performance.

Visit Breitling Boutique at Palais to view its extensive collection.

Dress to impress



“It” bags never go out of fashion, like the Hermès Kelly Mini Sellier Rose Lipstick Chevre Myzore Leather Gold Hardware (left) and Hermès Kelly 25 Retourne Gold Togo Leather Silver Hardware (right). PHOTO: L’ECRIN BOUTIQUE SINGAPORE



L’ecrin, the French word for “jewellery case”, perfectly encapsulates the essence of L’ecrin Boutique Singapore (#01-10). Boasting a wide inventory of brand-new premium Hermès Birkin, Kelly, Constance and other bags that come in your choice of leather, colour and size, the discerning shopper will truly be spoilt for choice.

Skip the long waiting list — buy your Hermès dream bag at L’ecrin Boutique Singapore.



Dress to impress in this elegant Azara dress, detailed with two bows at the neck and hip. PHOTO: MARIA GRACHVOGEL



Maria Grachvogel’s (#01-07A) garments have graced the likes of celebrities such as Emma Thompson, Angelina Jolie and Victoria Beckham.

The label has only two stores worldwide, one of which is located in Palais. This allows shoppers here to explore Maria’s unique designs that are cut to flatter the figure and boast one-of-a-kind prints.



Trims in slim acetate, nosepad and temples in ultra-lightweight metal and various colours make this Tom Ford unisex model suitable for the modern trendsetter. PHOTO: EYE WERKS



Tom Ford has rolled out 28 sunglass frames and 19 optical frames for men and women for its Autumn/Winter 2017 collection, which comprises a wide range of timeless models embellished with luxurious but discreet details.

In addition, the collection includes retro-inspired frames, which feature vintage colours and metal detailing. Browse the Tom Ford line-up at Eye Werks (#01-05) in Palais.

Deluxe treatments



The range of shampoos for various hair problems from H’AIR – Trichology by Leonica K is just what you need to pamper your crowning glory. PHOTO: H’AIR – TRICHOLOGY BY LEONICA K



Certified trichologist Leonica Kei has been consulting and treating clients with hair and scalp issues for 20 years.

A comprehensive range of haircare products for home use complement the treatments offered by the centre. All its products are formulated and tested by expert trichologists, and designed for specific scalp and hair conditions.

Give your scalp the tender loving care it deserves with H’AIR – Trichology by Leonica K (#03-08/09) today.



Look your best this holiday season with a range of treatments from Privé Clinic. PHOTO: PRIVÉ CLINIC



Enjoy a non-invasive, no-downtime experience with Privé’s Ultimate Facelift Programme. This treatment combines two United States Food and Drug Administration-approved, gold-standard machines, Thermage and Ultherapy, which aim to help your radiance and youth shine through.

Thermage employs radiofrequency energy to help smoothen, strengthen and tighten collagen fibres, while Ultherapy utilises ultrasound that penetrates the deep layers of collagen to help deliver an intense lift that targets ageing.

A slew of other treatments is also available at Privé Clinic (#03-03) to meet your needs.



DrSpa®’s Glow Mira-Lift treatment invigorates tired skin, giving it a youthful radiance. PHOTO: DRSPA®



The brainchild of celebrity doctor Georgia Lee, DrSpa® (#03-04) marries the credibility of curated solutions with the years of experience from certified beauticians delivered with quality service.

“We place a constant emphasis on refining existing processes to best suit consumers,” says Dr Lee.

DrSpa®’s latest Glow Mira-Lift Skin Treatment addresses problems at the root with three advanced medic-aesthetic skin technologies and premium grade Hyaluronic Acid, resulting in optimal face lift, skin renewal and revitalisation.



medical aesthetics spa (uk) is the perfect getaway for busy individuals who need a respite. PHOTO: MEDICAL AESTHETICS SPA (UK)



medical aesthetics spa (uk) (#03-10) offers facial and body treatments that are enjoyable, convenient and effective. Its location in Palais makes it an ideal stopover for busy urban professionals who can barely spare time to recharge amid their hectic schedules.