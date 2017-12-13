Christmas comes alive at Wheelock Place

It's the time of the year where all things jolly are making their way to welcome the Yuletide season.

Riding on the Christmas spirit, Wheelock Place will be stocking its calendar with great promotions, new retail and dining options and exciting performances to make your Christmas shopping that much merrier.

Be sure to take a moment between shopping sprees to enjoy the festive cheers and soak in the festive atmosphere at Wheelock Place.

Shopping rewards

Santa Claus looks favourably upon shoppers this Christmas. While you are busy checking off your Christmas gifting list, Wheelock Place will be offering mall-wide promotions from now until Jan 1, 2018.

At Wheelock Place, shopping is a gift that keeps on giving. Redeem $20 worth of shopping/dining vouchers from selected Wheelock Place shops with a minimum spending of $300 in three same-day receipts.

With this much savings, you may want to drive to Wheelock Place to carry your Christmas haul back home. Shoppers with a minimum spending of $30 in a single receipt at any F&B outlet can redeem $6 worth of parking rebate - so dine away with friends and loved ones.

Need your gifts all wrapped up and ready to go this Christmas? Spend a minimum of $50 in a single receipt and redeem an exclusive Christmas wrapper to prep your gifts for the holidays.

Spend $1,000 in five same-day receipts to be eligible for a redeemable Christmas Beauty Set (worth more than $60).

Redemption items are available at the Redemption Counter at Level 2, next to EpiCentre, on a first-come- first-served basis and while stocks last.

New surprises in store

As though you need more reasons to shop at Wheelock Place. Shopaholics can rejoice with joy as Wheelock Place will be adding new boutiques and F&B outlets to its stellar line-up come mid-December.

The refreshed level 2 will provide a diverse shopping hotspot that will appeal to shoppers of all ages.

See and be seen at the Style by Style Vibes Café (#02-19, Opening on Dec 15, 2017). Owned by leading fashion website styleXstyle, its second outlet here at Wheelock Place features a delicious fusion of international and local food and beverages. You may even bump into a celebrity or two while sipping on your latte.

Support your local designers with homewares from Supermama (#02-13). The lifestyle store works closely with local designers and Japanese craft facilities to produce contemporary giftware featuring elements of Singapore culture. Their award-winning products are a hit among millennials and tourists.

Update your wardrobe and get your bling on at Tessellate. Co x Balm Kitchen (#02-14, opening on Dec 15, 2017). This pop-up store marks the first ever collaboration between Tessellate. Co and Balm Kitchen. It offers fine handcrafted jewellery, skincare products and other fashion items.

Take a break and have a croissant at Délifrance (#02-17/17A). The famous French-inspired cafe needs no introduction. Dine in or take away some of its signatures such as the baguette, feuillete, viennoserie, and the buttery and aromatic croissants.

Sights and sounds

Christmas is not complete without carolling and musical performances to lift the spirits. From now to Dec 25, inject your weekend with a healthy dose of year-end merriment to make the holiday that much brighter

Wheelock Place will be rolling out a slew of musical and comedic performances for shoppers of all ages. From Friday to Sunday, between 3pm and 7pm, join in the fun as you will be treated to a rolling good time between your shopping spree.

Keep a lookout for the Christmas Jangle Band (Dec 15, 16) who will be making their rounds around the mall, playing an eclectic mix of jazz, funk, Latin and hip-hop music, set to traditional New Orleans brass tunes.

Then, stop for Wheelock Place's version of carollers with performances by A Capella, a five-man acapella group belting out full Christmas choruses and modern tunes with their voices as their instruments of choice on Dec 16, 22, 23 and 24.

Santa Claus may be busy going through his gift-giving list, but his team of hardworking elves will be making appearances to keep the kids entertained on various days from now until Christmas.

Do not miss on the photo opportunities with the elves at Wheelock Place who will be making their rounds to spread the Christmas joy around the mall.

Get your groove on with the Jingling Elves (Dec 25), as they will be dancing their way in the mall - join in and share it on your social media to spread smiles on your friends list.

The Comedy Elves (Dec 16, 22, 23, 24) will also be working hard to tickle your funny bones with their theatrical antics.

For more information on redemptions and Christmas performance line-up, visit www.wheelockplace.com.