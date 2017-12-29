Celebrate the *UIP Awards Season 2018

125 winners stand a chance to win a pair of movie preview tickets to one of these 5 Universal Pictures films which were nominated for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

1. Darkest Hour

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA (Gary Oldman)

Darkest Hour is a thrilling and inspiring true story beginning at the precipice of World War II as, within days of becoming Prime Minister of Great Britain, Winston Churchill (Gary Oldman) must face one of his most turbulent and defining trials: exploring a negotiated peace treaty

with Nazi Germany, or standing firm to fight for the ideals, liberty, and freedom of a nation. The Preview screening will be held on 3 Jan 2018.

2. Downsizing

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE (Hong Chau)

Starring Matt Damon and directed by Alexander Payne (Sideways, The Descendants), Downsizing is a smart comedy that imagines what might

happen if, as a solution to over-population, scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall and propose a global transition from big to small. Preview on 10 Jan 2018.

3. The Post

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA (Meryl Streep)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA (Tom Hanks)

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE (Steven Spielberg) • BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE (Liz Hannah, Josh Singer)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

The Post is a riveting drama inspired by actual events in 1971 when The New York Times, The Washington Post and other major US newspapers took a brave stand for freedom of speech and reported on the massive cover-up of US government secrets that spanned four decades. Preview on 16 Jan 2018.

4. Phantom Thread

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA (Daniel Day-Lewis)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Director Paul Thomas Anderson and multiple Academy Award®-winner Daniel Day-Lewis reunite in the visually stunning Phantom Thread. Set in the couture world of 1950s London, the story illuminates the life behind the curtain of an uncompromising dressmaker commissioned by royalty and high society. Preview on 22 Jan 2018.

5. Lady Bird

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY (Saoirse Ronan)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE (Laurie Metcalf)

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE (Greta Gerwig)

A directorial debut by bold new cinematic voice Greta Gerwig and starring Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird is a coming-of-age drama of an affecting look at the relationships that shape us, the beliefs that define us and the unmatched beauty of a place called home. Preview on 21 Feb 2018.