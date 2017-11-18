Why It Matters

Every day on Page 2 of The Straits Times, reporters write about why certain news reports matter to readers. This is a weekly round-up of the columns.

Stricter rules have been proposed for NRIC use by the Personal Data Protection Commission, recognising that such private data is collected indiscriminately here. The change is overdue, said senior tech correspondent Irene Tham, as service providers have been given free rein for too long. Consumers must be given the right to say no to sharing such information, as the risks of identity fraud are theirs to bear. http://str.sg/4ttj

At the Apec meeting in Danang, Vietnam, last week, leaders pledged to address "unfair trade practices" and called for the removal of "market-distorting subsidies and other types of support by governments and related entities". They also reiterated support for "free and open" trade and investment in the region. This show of support for multilateralism and an open, rules-based order is key if Apec is to remain relevant, wrote assistant political editor Tham Yuen-C. http://str.sg/4voN

The passing of the Active Mobility Bill in January, which lets people use personal mobility devices on public paths, will fuel their growth. Their popularity, however, could see unscrupulous manufacturers cutting corners to maximise profits, said transport reporter Zhaki Abdullah. For their own safety, people intending to buy PMDs should do their homework and be wary of deals that seem too good to be true. http://str.sg/4vTW

While the number of abortions has fallen steadily, there were 7,217 abortions last year - or about 20 a day. Abortion counsellors say women often struggle with shame, guilt or anger after the act - feelings that can fester for years. Senior writer Theresa Tan said it is important they get the help they need to deal with the struggles they are going through, especially as it is not a topic most people readily discuss. http://str.sg/4vxP

Deals signed at the second Singapore Fintech Festival reflect the building of an ecosystem of diverse players competing and collaborating, and a web of international links for the exchange of ideas and scale-up solutions. This also involves creating a strong talent pool and deep research capabilities. These steps for a global fintech hub are also part of Singapore's Smart Nation agenda, noted assistant business editor Yasmine Yahya. http://str.sg/4vWc