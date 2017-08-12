Why It Matters

The deans of Singapore's three medical schools have highlighted the importance of training more "generalists" - rather than specialists. But how do we change the minds of young doctors? Health reporter Linette Lai said the first thing is to do something about the pay. She suggested letting some mature aspirants, with an interest in geriatric and palliative care, have the chance to fulfil their dreams of becoming doctors. http://str.sg/4KdM

Kampung Admiralty - the first of the Housing Board's 10 Build-To-Order projects that co-locate childcare and senior centres to encourage inter-generational bonding - evokes memories of "gotong royong", or community spirit. Reporter Toh Wen Li said it can help show seniors are not just passive beneficiaries of community services but that they can be active, valued contributors energised by their desire to give back to society. http://str.sg/4KfT

What will perhaps be most remembered from the Asean ministerial meetings this past week is not so much what was discussed, but how its top diplomats were able to agree on issues that often drove a wedge between them. Philippines Correspondent Raul Dancel said that for now, Asean can take satisfaction in the thought that it is possible for the group to sail in one direction. That is a good sign, especially for Singapore, which will be Asean chair next year. http://str.sg/4Kqf

The Land Transport Authority announced on Aug 2 that users of power-assisted bicycles - popularly known as electric bicycles or e-bikes - will have to register them from Aug 14. Transport reporter Zhaki Abdullah said the move will allow two-wheelers that are non-compliant or which are illegally modified to be more easily identified by the authorities as well as members of the public. This will result in greater accountability on the part of the riders. http://str.sg/4KU2

How do you fight an enemy that can strike anywhere and at any time, with little or no warning? This is the conundrum facing security agencies seeking to protect their societies from terror attacks. Reporter Danson Cheong noted that last October, a drill involving over 3,200 military and Home Team personnel was held. He said perhaps it is time to hold a similar drill, because only by validating their tactics and procedures would the officers be ready to deal with the real test when it comes. http://str.sg/4zva