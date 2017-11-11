ST Explainers: Healthcare data, Paradise Papers

This is a fortnightly round-up of FAQs, pegged on news events, published on The Straits Times' website. Go to http://str.sg/Z9Zr for more.

From the intended changes to the National Electronic Health Record system to the naming of a nominee for the head of the US central bank, ST Explainers tackled a range of topics big and small in the past fortnight. Also of interest were three major events: the Paradise Papers leak, the arrests of dozens of figures including princes in Saudi Arabia and the US indictment of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates.

Planned changes to the national patient database

The Ministry of Health wants to make it compulsory for all healthcare providers to upload data to the National Electronic Health Record - from large hospitals all the way down to the neighbourhood general practitioner clinic. We tackle some questions you might have about the intended move. http://str.sg/4thk

All about the revelations in the Paradise Papers

The world was shaken on Sunday by revelations of the global elite hiding their wealth in tax havens when the Paradise Papers were released. We tell you all you need to know about the leak. http://str.sg/4tQz

The Saudi kingdom under King Salman

Following the arrests of dozens of figures in Saudi Arabia including princes, ministers and a top business tycoon last Saturday, we look at some developments during King Salman's reign. http://str.sg/4tqr

Trump's Fed chief pick: Who is Jerome Powell?

United States President Donald Trump has named Mr Jerome Powell as his nominee for the head of the Federal Reserve, the US central bank. We tell you more about him. http://str.sg/4FtR

The US indictment of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates

Republican Party operative Paul Manafort surrendered to the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Oct 30 to face the first charges produced by a special counsel investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Manafort and his associate Rick Gates were indicted by a federal grand jury. Both pleaded not guilty to 12 charges.

We look at the key points of the case. http://str.sg/4FLj