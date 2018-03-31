So long, Facebook. So what else is there?

I'm concerned about my data being used against me and have deleted my Facebook account. What other apps can I use to keep in touch with my friends?

With more than two billion users on Facebook, it might seem daunting at first to leave the 14-year-old social network.

From the ability to message friends and join interest groups, to a newsfeed that's designed to keep you hooked, it appears that no other social media app can rival the features available on Facebook.

However, instead of putting all your eggs (or personal data) into one app, you could consider splitting them up into various specialised platforms.

Be forewarned that any data you put into an app can be bought and sold, so be cautious about what you upload.

Here are some of our suggestions, though the toughest part would be convincing your friends to jump ship with you.



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



ELLO

First promoted as an ad-free alternative to Facebook in 2014, Ello has now rebranded itself as a social networking platform for creatives. The highly visual interface looks similar to Instagram and Pinterest.

Users can follow and discover artists on the network, which promises to never sell user data to advertisers or third parties.

According to the platform, the only data that Ello stores about users is what they enter on their settings page and what they post. "All other usage data that we collect is anonymised, and you can opt out," it adds.

Ello has about 400,000 monthly active users, reported TechCrunch last November.

PROS: You can minimise sharing personal information on the site, or choose to be anonymous.

CONS: With its focus on visual art, Ello is likely to appeal to a niche audience.

INSTAGRAM

Words matter less than visuals on Instagram.

Apart from normal posts, with Instagram Stories - a feature aimed at competitor Snapchat - users can post photos and 15-second videos in a slideshow format that will disappear after 24 hours.

A new feature allows users to archive and highlight Stories to remain on their profile for as long as they wish.

The app is the fourth-most popular in Singapore, and has 800 million users worldwide.

PROS: Users can follow hashtags of special interests, and bookmark posts by others.

CONS: Instagram is owned by Facebook. It has also been looking for ways to expand advertising for businesses, so don't be surprised if an ad pops up on your feed.

LINE OR WECHAT

On Line and WeChat, social media meets instant messaging, along with other practical functions, like the ability to make cashless transactions.

Both apps allow texting and calling, as well as sharing personal photos and videos on a personal timeline - just like Facebook.

While Line is popular in Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia, with a reported 203 million monthly active users worldwide last year, WeChat is significantly more popular, hitting one billion monthly users this month, mostly based in China.

PROS: You can use both apps for almost everything you need - from text messaging and calling, to gaming and even cashless payments.

CONS: WeChat is unabashedly China-centric, and its digital payment system is not widely accepted in Singapore.

On the other hand, Line's popularity in South-east Asia is on the decline. The app, which originated in Japan, lost two million active users from July to September last year.

PATH

With Facebook embroiled in controversy, rival Path could attempt to make a comeback.

The app was launched in 2010, but since it was sold to South Korean Internet company Daum Kakao in 2015, interest has largely died out.

However, in a recent tweet, American co-founder Dave Morin said he has been "overwhelmed by requests to rebuild a better Path" and is "considering doing it".

The app is most popular in Indonesia, where it was the fourth-most used social network by smartphone users in April last year, after Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

PROS: With a 500-friend limit, Path encourages users to keep things relatively personal and intimate.

CONS: The app has had its fair share of controversies over privacy. Most notably, it was fined US$800,000 in 2013 by the United States Federal Trade Commission for storing data from underage users.

PINTEREST

Unlike Instagram where users post photos or videos, on Pinterest, users do the opposite - they collect visuals. Users can create virtual boards to save photos of their chosen topics. For example, if you enjoy cooking, you can search for recipes you want and pin them on your recipe Pinterest board.

The app, which is also available on a desktop, is also popular for sourcing for home design ideas, gathering fashion inspiration and planning for wedding decorations.

Pinterest is also known for being a resource for life hacks or tips.

PROS: The concept of Pinterest is pretty intuitive and fuss-free.

CONS: Marketers have found their way into Pinterest. The app is not ad-free and that might be annoying to some users.

TWITTER

Over the years, Twitter has developed a reputation as the choice social media platform for breaking news alerts. But many of its 330 million users still use the platform to share bite-sized updates with their friends and followers.

Previously, the platform allowed only 140-character tweets, but has since doubled it to 280 characters.

Users can also attach photos, videos, links and gifs to their tweets, and even create a poll.

PROS: The chronological feed allows for live updates from friends. Trending topics also help a user keep track of the wider Twitterverse, beyond his personal network.

CONS: This feed also makes it difficult to sieve out the most relevant content, and can be overwhelming.

VERO

On Vero, there are no advertisements and posts are arranged chronologically. The three-year-old social media network also promises "no data mining", according to its website.

The interface is similar to Facebook, and users can post photos and links.

The app had nearly three million registered users as of March 1, according to Forbes.

PROS: Users can group their connections according to three "loops" - acquaintances, friends or close friends - which they can then use to determine the privacy of each post. You can also filter the type of post you want to see from each connection.

CONS: Vero will eventually become a subscriber service, its founder has said. But for now, all new users will get "free for life" access.

OTHER APPS TO REPLACE SPECIFIC FUNCTIONS ON FACEBOOK

FOR MESSAGING: SIGNAL

Most Singaporeans use WhatsApp, but the text messaging app is owned by Facebook, with which it shares user data. This includes who you are talking to and how often you talk to them.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp reportedly agreed to stop sharing such data in Europe under the European Union's upcoming general data protection regulation. At present, there are no such laws in Singapore.

To get around this, there are several alternative messaging apps you could consider, including Signal, which also has voice and video call functions.

Every message sent within Signal is encrypted, and if you want extra security, you can set a time period, after which the conversations will "self-destruct".

FOR CURATED NEWS: FLIPBOARD

If you use Facebook to catch up on news, you may want to consider Flipboard. The news aggregator is designed to look like a magazine and allows you to customise your feed based on topics and the publishers you follow. Feeds are personalised by artificial intelligence, which banishes sites that publish fake news.

The app is also available as a desktop Web version.

FOR DISCUSSIONS: REDDIT

Enjoy debating and bantering with strangers online? You might like Reddit, an online message board where users can follow topics (also known as subreddits) and post questions. While the site has its darker moments, discussions tend to be interesting and constructive, thanks to a peer-review system of "upvotes" or "downvotes". Content or comments that are of low quality can be downvoted by the community, which makes them rank lower on the feed.

Some popular subreddits include /r/todayilearned, /r/explainlikeimfive and /r/philosophy.

Personalities such as the late physicist Stephen Hawking and Microsoft founder Bill Gates have made appearances on Reddit's Ask Me Anything.

ASK US A QUESTION

Send an e-mail to askST@sph.com.sg