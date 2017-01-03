New year, new skill

Try your hand at something new this year with your SkillsFuture credits. There are many ways to spend the credits, which Singaporeans aged 25 and above will get, with more than 16,000 courses available. Journalist Olivia Ho shares tips on what you can learn, including Chinese restaurant cooking, 3D animation classes, a master's degree in nursing and club DJ-ing. She also advises on the potential pitfalls when signing up for courses, such as the legitimacy of the organisation and the credentials of instructors, in the 13-part askST video series.

