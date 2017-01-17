Got a question about hongbao-giving?

The Straits Times lifestyle correspondent Bryna Singh explains the proper etiquette on the giving and receiving of hongbao (red packets).
The Straits Times Lifestyle correspondent Bryna Singh explains the proper etiquette for hongbao- giving during Chinese New Year. The askST video series features ST journalists answering questions sent in by readers.
The askST video will tackle common questions about hongbao-giving, such as whether a married person should give hongbao to an unmarried older sibling.
Published
1 hour ago

Some look forward to it, others dread it.

The giving and receiving of hongbao or red packets is a big part of the Chinese New Year tradition.

Hongbao is traditionally given by married couples to their parents and children, and other single adults as a token of good fortune and blessing during the festive celebrations.

In this episode of askST, The Straits Times Lifestyle correspondent Bryna Singh explains the proper etiquette for hongbao-giving.

An often-asked question is the amount that one should put in a red packet.

Dr Kang Ger-Wen, 43, course chair for Chinese Studies at Ngee Ann Polytechnic's School of Humanities & Social Sciences, said there is no fixed amount as hongbao symbolises a blessing.

Give within your means, as it should not become a source of financial stress.

Think of it as a gesture, rather than a transaction, said Dr Lim Lee Ching, 42, vice-dean at the School of Human Development & Social Services at SIM University.

For newlyweds, it is convention that they do not need to give hongbao in their first year of marriage.

Should a younger sibling who is married give hongbao to an older sibling who is single?

These experts say there is no rule on this but generally, it is not a must to give hongbao to those who are able to earn a living for themselves.

There are also no rules on the age limit for a person to get hongbao from relatives. This is really up to the giver and receiver, and the nature of their relationship.

The 13-part askST video series features ST journalists answering questions sent in by readers.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 17, 2017, with the headline 'Got a question about hongbao-giving?'. Print Edition | Subscribe
