askST talk series is back

If you have burning questions for journalists from The Straits Times, here is your chance - the askST@NLB talk series is back.

Kicking off with ST executive editor Sumiko Tan next Friday, the free monthly talks, a joint effort with the National Library Board (NLB), will be held at the Central Public Library in Victoria Street. Each session will run from 7pm to 8.30pm. Registration starts at 6pm and the 15- to 30-minute talks will be followed by a question-and- answer segment.

Ms Tan will be speaking on a topic close to her heart - writing a personal column, which she did for 22 years. "I've been a journalist for more than 30 years and have done a variety of columns, including political commentaries, Parliament's From The Gallery, and personal columns," she said.

She will be talking about the different types of columns that journalists write and the work processes behind them, and also take questions about what it has been like baring her soul in her personal pieces.

Other than Ms Tan, 10 journalists and ST Schools teaching specialist Debra Francisco will be holding sessions. Ms Francisco will discuss the question: How to keep your children learning through the news during the school holidays?

"I'll include tips on how to get kids thinking of attitudes and values, such as resilience and moral courage, as well as hands-on activities they can do at home to improve their English, " she said.

ST editor Warren Fernandez said the response to the first series of talks last year "was beyond our expectations".

"Readers clearly welcome the chance to engage with our correspondents, to tap them for information, share their views and discuss issues of concern to them. We at ST are happy to spend time with our readers, and so we are glad to collaborate with the NLB for another series of these talks."

Registration will open about one month prior to each talk.

Send in your questions to askst@sph.com.sg or go to www. straitstimes.com/askst