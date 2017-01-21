askST: PAssion Silver Concession Card: What seniors gain

Readers Anthony Sun, Leong Cheng Kong and S.T. Lim wrote in to askST with more questions about the newly issued PAssion Silver Concession Card, such as how to apply for it and how it differs from other PAssion cards.

Reporter Priscilla Goy checked with TransitLink.

The PAssion Silver Concession Card combines the current purple Senior Citizen Concession Card for public transport and the black- and-white PAssion ez-link card into a single card to make it easier for seniors to stay active and be engaged in the community.

Holders of the new card will enjoy discounted rates for People's Association community club activities and facilities, and at merchants such as Cold Storage. They will also get concession fares on public transport.

The card is free and is only for Singaporeans aged 60 and above.

Those who have the Senior Citizen Concession Card need not apply for the new card. They will receive it in the mail by March 31.



The new card will allow Singaporeans aged 60 and older to enjoy discounted rates for community club activities, while providing concession fares on public transport. PHOTO: PEOPLE’S ASSOCIATION



If you do not have the Senior Citizen Concession Card but are a Singaporean aged 60 and above, you should have received an invitation pack with an application form.

You need to apply for the new card by Jan 31. But if you do not want it, a PAssion Silver Card (non-concession) will be mailed to you by March 31. This is an adult ez-link card and does not offer concession fares on public transport.

Singaporeans turning 60 will receive the invitation pack within the month of their 60th birthday.

In terms of benefits, the new card replaces the Senior Citizen Concession Card for Singaporeans aged 60 and above, because the two cards have the same function of giving cardholders public transport concessions.

Permanent residents aged 60 and above are still eligible for the Senior Citizen Concession Card.

The PAssion ez-link card is open to people of any age. Both that card and the new Silver Concession Card offer discounts at community clubs and participating merchants, but holders of the new card get special discounts over and above these.

For more information about the new card, call the TransitLink hotline on 1800-2255-663, which operates daily from 8am to 6pm, except on public holidays.