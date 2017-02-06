askST: How to adopt a pet in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Adopting a pet is a big commitment.

Before you take that step, here are some things you should consider.

In this episode of askST, environment reporter Audrey Tan answers readers’ questions about adopting a pet.

When deciding which pet to adopt, think about your lifestyle, the amount of time you have to care for a pet and the animal's lifespan.

For starters, one thing to look out for is the history of the pet.

For instance, dogs which have experienced trauma would need to be handled with more care.

But should you get a pet by adopting one from an animal shelter like the SPCA or paying for one at a pet shop?

Do consider adopting instead of buying as it means giving a home to one of the many abandoned or unwanted animals.

