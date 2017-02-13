askST: E-bike dos and don'ts

SINGAPORE - Electric bicycles are becoming a common sight on roads in Singapore.

Their number has risen in recent years, with an estimated 15,000 e-bikes in use today.

With the recent spate of incidents involving e-bikes, the Government has enforced tighter rules.

For instance, e-bikes will soon need to be registered to an owner and bear registration plates.

In this episode of askST, Straits Times journalist Danson Cheong highlights rules which e-bike owners should know about.

For example, users have to be 16 years old and above, and e-bikes cannot be ridden on footpaths. 

