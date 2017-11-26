Yang Ya-che's crime drama clinches 3 Golden Horse awards

TAIPEI • The Bold, The Corrupt And The Beautiful won Best Feature Film at Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards last night, in a star-studded event which is often referred to as the Chinese Oscars.

Directed by Taiwanese director Yang Ya-che, the film tells the tale of a wealthy family entangled in deadly political and business intrigues. It edged ahead of other favourites, The Great Buddha + and Love Education.

The film picked up two other awards.

Pre-ceremony favourite Kara Wai won Best Actress, while 14-year-old newcomer Vicky Chen, who was also nominated for best actress in another film Angels Wear White, had to settle for Best Supporting Actress and being the youngest-ever winner in that category.

Best Actor went to Tu Men, for his role in the film Old Beast, disappointing fans of first-time nominee and popular Japanese-Taiwanese actor Takeshi Kaneshiro.

The winner of the Best Director award was China's Vivian Qu for Angels Wear White, beating Sylvia Chang who directed Love Education.

Taiwanese director Huang Hsin Yao was awarded Best New Director yesterday for his first feature-length film, The Great Buddha +.

The dark comedy is a longer version of his 2014 Golden Horse-nominated short film, The Great Buddha. In his acceptance speech, Huang, 44, joked: "I am probably the oldest nominee in the New Director category."

Bamboo Chen won Best Supporting Actor for portraying a transgender person in Alifu, The Prince/ss.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to veteran Taiwanese actress-producer Hsu Feng, 67, whose film career has spanned more than five decades.

The two-time Golden Horse award-winning actress shot to fame for her role in the 1971 film, A Touch Of Zen.

She received a standing ovation at the ceremony.

The red-carpet event at Taipei's Sun Yat Sen Memorial Hall was graced by big names, including Oscar-winning director Lee Ang and Golden Globe award-winning actress Jessica Chastain.

It was hosted by Taiwanese entertainer Matilda Tao, while Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin also performed.