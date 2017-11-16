Xi's influence enhanced by Trump's trip

It might be US President Donald Trump's first visit to Asia, but it was Chinese President Xi Jinping whose influence had been further enhanced by the end of the US leader's trip, said political experts.

Mr Trump had little to offer on the economic front, providing no alternatives to succeed the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, from which the United States had pulled out in January, said analysts.

He also received a cool recep-tion to his "America First" trade speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Dr Bonnie Glaser of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies think-tank said: "Chinese President Xi's embrace of globalisation and his 'community of common destinies' resonated more than Mr Trump's 'America First'."

On the positive side, others said Mr Trump had strengthened the US' alliances in North-east Asia.

